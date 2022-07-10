After a cool start with many getting down into the 40’s, this afternoon figures to be another comfortably warm one. High temperatures will peak in the low 80’s. A couple degrees warmer than yesterday ,but still ever so slightly below our average high of 84°. Humidity stays low.

Tonight won’t be quite as cool – but will still be nice by July standards. Expect lows in the upper 50’s for Albany and surrounding towns, with low 50’s in the higher terrain.

Winds will shift during the day Monday. They had been blowing from the north, keeping us nice & comfy – Now they’ll start coming out of the south, pumping in more warmth & humidity. Highs will peak close to the 90 degree mark.

Tuesday looks a degree of two cooler, but could actually feel a little more uncomfortable with significantly higher humidity. Storms are expected later in the day. On the one hand, a few could be on the stronger side. On the other, any rain would be a welcome relief from the heat.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler, with highs in the mid 80’s. It will be a little less humid, but still on the muggy side. A few more showers and storms are possible, but they will be more sporadic – not everyone will see rain. Thursday looks like a more comfortable one – just in time for opening day up at Saratoga!