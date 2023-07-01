Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A warm, slightly more humid and windy day to kick off the Independence Day Weekend. Showers will likely be moving in overnight tonight for many and will linger into Sunday which will keep us a bit cooler, but the humidity will remain on the high side.

Areas of low pressure out west and in the Great Lakes will be converging on the northeast for Sunday. This will throw moisture our way, while it isn’t a washout, it is certainly looking wet to start the day. There are signs that there could be a break in the afternoon before another round of showers and perhaps storms for the evening.

Wet weather will continue for Monday with scattered showers and storms especially during the afternoon and evening, but then we start to dry out and I think we start to sizzle by the middle of the week with a big warmup on the way. Temperatures will likely be approaching if not exceeding 90 degrees with high levels of humidity through the end of the week.

Futurecast shows the wet start to the day on Sunday. There could be a few downpours and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and low 70s.

With some dry time through the second part of the day, maybe a break or two of sun too, we should warm into the upper 70s late in the day with a thunderstorm threat into the early evening.

Monday the storm system will be drifting overhead. It will be a very humid day with dewpoint temperatures likely in the low 70s. Clouds in the morning will give way to some sunshine, that sunshine will lead to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be close to normal with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

There is the chance for a shower or storm on Tuesday, likely in the afternoon. We dry out but turn hot for Wednesday and Thursday. We stay hot and humid for Friday with another shot at showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Showers linger into Saturday, while temperatures fall a bit into the low 80s, the humidity will stay rather high. Have a great night! -Rob