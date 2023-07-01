The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires holds on for another day. Air Quality is above 150, unhealthy for all groups. Limit time spent outdoors if possible. At least these numbers aren’t quite as bad as what we saw at the beginning of June.

Highs today in the mid to upper 80’s. Relief from the smoke finally arrives later on as rain approaches. North and west of Albany, you’ll likely see a few showers developing this evening.

Overnight and into Sunday morning, showers spread across the entire News10 area. During the afternoon, a few thunderstorms are possible. Rain will “wash” some of the smoke out of the air and air quality will improve. Highs in the upper 70’s.

Monday also looks showery, with afternoon storms and highs in the low 80’s. Rain chances are somewhat lower for the 4th of July – more likely pop up afternoon showers & storms that fade towards fireworks time.

Dry, but awfully warm & muggy for Wednesday & Thursday. Highs near 90! Rain returns for Friday.