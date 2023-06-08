Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A cool afternoon today with temperatures making it into the 60s for most with scattered showers and storms, some of which produced small hail. Along with this we still did see poor air quality and hazy skies, however, the prevailing winds will be shifting, allowing the smoke to move out of our area and improving our air quality as we end the week.

Much like today, with an upper level low parked over the northeast expect showers and storms to pop-up into the afternoon and evening on Friday. These could contain heavy rain and small hail and will generally be slow movers. Drier air to the west will be building in with high pressure that will be arriving for the weekend with moderating temperatures especially by Saturday.

Friday will begin with mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures with most in the upper 40s and low 50s.

As the day progresses and we get some heating we will see showers and some storms popping up. Some of these could have hail, perhaps as big as quarters, but the threat for any strong winds looks to remain rather low. Temperatures will be very similar to today with highs mainly making their way into the mid to upper 60s for many.

The upper level low will begin to pull away on Saturday, however, there will still be some instability, mainly north and east of Albany that could lead to a few pop-up showers and storms into the afternoon and evening. The coverage of these storms look to be less than Friday, but you may still want that umbrella handy. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs mainly in the low to mid 70s.

Some better sunshine moves in for Sunday this will help boost our temperatures back into the upper 70s and low 80s! Chance for rain increases late in the day on Monday, still warm into the low 80s. Unsettled again through the middle of next week, but temperatures should be warmer and a bit more seasonable with better breaks of sunshine. Have a great night! -Rob