Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindenmuth:

Beautiful afternoon today with seasonable temperatures and sunshine. That will be changing as we go into Thursday, especially during the first part of the day with heavy rain and perhaps some thunder likely.

Clouds will be on the increase overnight ahead of the approaching system, however, it does not appear that the rain will arrive until 3am-5am from southwest to northeast. This storm system is tracking directly towards the Capital Region which is why we think the rain will become heavy and there may be enough instability for a few thunderstorms in the morning.

Futurecast shows that band of heavy rain nicely, just in time for Thursday morning’s commute with downpours and a few rumbles of thunder likely.

The steady, heavy rain will diminish through the morning hours with one last push of some heavier rain and perhaps a rumble of thunder late morning into the early afternoon, this will be with the passage of the cold front and will likely be accompanied by some gusty winds which will continue into the evening.

A general 1-2″ of rainfall will be likely through much of the region through Thursday evening. A needed drink for all the lawns out there.

Expect scattered showers through the afternoon but it will not be a washout through the second half of Thursday, but skies will likely remain mostly cloudy, which will keep temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for most.





Brief area of high pressure will move in for Friday. This will bring a return to partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 70s again. This will be short lived as out next weather system will be approaching quickly for the weekend.





Storm system now moving into the Pacific Northwest will approach by the weekend. This looks to be a slow moving system with “lobes of energy” rotating around it which will bring the chance for showers on Saturday, but a better chance at showers for Sunday. This will also provide plenty of clouds through the weekend and into early parts of next week.

Once we get past this unsettled weather things will start to brighten up and warm up into the middle of next week with highs back towards average, climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. Have a great night. -Cap & Rob