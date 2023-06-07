The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Matt Mackie:

Smoke emanating from wildfires in Quebec continues to drift into New York and parts of New England, leading to reduced visibility and serious air quality concerns.

Air quality indices were up over 200 for much of the Capital District earlier today, prompting health concerns for the entire population. They’ve begun to come down slightly as of this afternoon, but are still well within the “red” or unhealthy range. At this level, some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Limit your time spent outside if possible, and avoid strenuous activity.

A big storm system off the coast of Maine is partly responsible for this situation. For the past couple days, it has remained almost stationary. Wind patterns swirling around it take the smoke directly towards us. But we expect the system to actually drift west, closer to us over the next couple days. That will lead to cloudy skies and daily shower chances through the end of the work week….

…but it will also shift the plume of smoke further to our west. By midday Thursday, the air should be at least a bit less smoky over the Capital District, and much better in the Adirondacks, North County, and Vermont. Expect a return to healthy air quality levels for the rest of the News10 region by Friday.

The forecast for tonight has a few showers through midnight, then mainly dry conditions. Temperatures fall into the mid or upper 40’s across the Capital District.

After sunrise tomorrow, more on and off showers. Temperatures stay quite cool for this time of year, with highs only in the low or mid 60’s.

Friday is only slightly warmer, with more clouds and another chance for showers during the second half of the day. Saturday looks cloudy, with with only an isolated couple of showers. Fewer raindrops means we’ll tack on a couple extra degrees to the high temperature – in the low 70’s.

The first couple days of next week are warmer, with dry conditions until late Monday. Then, more showers and temps in the 70’s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Back into the 80’s for the following Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.