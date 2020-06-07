6/7/20: Sun & Clouds this Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Sunday! A comfy start to the day with sunshine will lead to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures very close to where they should be for this time of year with highs into the upper 60’s north to the mid 70’s through the Hudson Valley.

A cooler but more comfortable feel to the air this afternoon, high pressure situated to the north will supply a northerly flow with light winds through the afternoon hours.

We will start out with plenty of sunshine and I think we will keep most of that sun, however, a few puffy fair weather clouds will develop as we progress through the afternoon. There is a very low chance for an isolated shower, but the majority of us will remain dry.

High pressure will settle directly overhead overnight tonight into the day on Monday, this will provide another clear and comfy overnight. It will also bring a return to mostly sunny skies through Monday afternoon and keep the moisture in the Dakotas to our north and west.

Tracking Tropical Storm Christobal, it is set to make landfall this afternoon in Louisiana with plenty of rain and winds. Currently it has sustained winds at 50 mph and it moving north at 12 mph.

This will track through the middle of the country and by Wednesday morning the remnants will be located near the Great Lakes.

We may see some moisture from this by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Only looking like a few showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder late in the day for Wednesday, otherwise it will become hot and humid. A few showers may linger into Thursday morning but the heat will continue through the end of the week. A disturbance looks to move in by next weekend with showers and thunderstorms for Saturday with “cooler” temperatures. Have a great day! -Rob