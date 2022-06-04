The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Get ready for some awesome weather this weekend. Both days will feature cool starts, then high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The one complicating factor is the potential for blustery, windy conditions Saturday afternoon.

It’s because of a “dry” cold front passing through during the second half of the day. Normally, fronts produce clouds and rain. But with very little available moisture in the atmosphere, we won’t really see any of that. Instead, the winds will shift and then pick up after lunchtime.

We are forecasting gusts up to 25 or 30 miles per hour at times. No major impacts, but you should avoid leaving any loose or unsecured objects out.

Tonight, the wind drops off and the skies stay clear. These factors will allow for an especially chilly start (by June standards, at least) with most in the ’40s. Some in the Adirondacks could get down to the upper 30s!

After the crisp start to Sunday, temperatures will recover to the mid-’70s under sunny skies during the afternoon. Monday looks nice as well, with upper 70’s and a few more clouds.

The rest of the work week looks a bit unsettled, with periodic showers and an outside chance for afternoon thunderstorms. But at least temperatures will remain seasonable – in the 70s for highs!