The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Matt Mackie and Rob Lindenmuth:

Couldn’t shake the haze and smoke from those stubborn Canadian wildfire. This could be a recurring issue at times this summer, as the fires are in hard to reach areas and will likely not be extinguished any time soon. Anytime the winds shift in a favorable direction, the smoke could return.

Air quality reached unhealthy levels (above 150 on the “Air Quality Index”) in the Capital District. While somewhat less intense, the smoke was still noticeable into New England.

Some relief on the way this weekend – but it comes with a catch! Approaching areas of low pressure and associated fronts will will bring a wind shift. Instead of northwest winds which brought the smoke from Canada, they’ll begin to come from a more southerly direction. That will allow for more humidity and, at times, wet weather.

Forecast for tonight has a little haze lingering. Otherwise, partly cloudy with lows ranging from the upper 50’s in higher terrain to the mid 60’s in Albany.

Tomorrow, you’ll notice the mugginess creeping back in with the wind shift. We start off dry with a bit of sun at times, but showers and a couple storms could materialize by late afternoon and continuing into the evening.

More widespread showers and afternoon storms for Sunday and Monday. Humidity runs quite high, but at least temperatures themselves won’t be off the charts – instead, expect a steamy feel with temps in the low 80’s.

Rain chances are lower (but not zero!) for the 4th of July on Tuesday. Expect highs in the mid 80’s with pop up afternoon storms. We are optimistic that any rain will begin back off as the sun sets and temperatures begin to fall. Crossing our fingers for good fireworks weather! Temperatures surge to near 90 in the following days with humidity running even higher!