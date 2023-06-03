Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a cool afternoon to start the weekend with limited sunshine for most and even a few showers and light drizzle. The official high was 70 degrees in Albany, but this was just after midnight, most of the day was spent in the 50s and 60s and we will likely do this all over again for Sunday.

Drier air will work in for the overnight and will bring in mostly clear skies for most. This will allow temperatures to fall into the low to mid 40s for most, there could be a few upper 30s, especially to the north. However, clouds will try to back in from the north and east through Sunday afternoon. This means that clouds will likely increase into the afternoon and evening, but we should remain dry.

High pressure builds in briefly for Monday, perhaps bringing some sunshine and milder temperatures with highs back into the low to mid 70s, but it won’t stick around for too long, we’ve got another cold front that will bring us a few showers or a rumble or two of thunder Monday evening, dropping our temperatures back to the 60s for much of next week.

Sunday looks to start off cool, but with some sunshine it’ll be a refreshing start. There may be a bit of a breeze starting after sunrise with gusts continuing through the afternoon up to 25 mph.

Clouds will tend to increase through the afternoon bringing less sunshine as the day progresses from east to west. Chances of rain are not zero, but are rather low and would likely remain confined to western New England. With more clouds than sun, temperatures should remain cool with highs mainly in the mid 60s again.

Skies look to turn at least partly sunny for Monday, this will help warm us up close to average for the afternoon hours ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will likely come through late in the day or overnight Monday with the chance for a few showers or a rumble or two of thunder. Before that arrives, temperatures will be comfortably warm with most making into the mid 70s again.

Behind the cold front another shot of cooler air and more unsettled weather will settle into the northeast and Capital Region with the chance for showers basically sticking with us for much of the week. We may try to dry out by next Saturday with the chance of an isolated shower or two through the afternoon, but we will fine tune those details as we get closer. Have a great night! -Rob