The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A cold front slicing through the Northeast will provide some much needed relief from the heat starting this weekend.

Even with clearing skies behind the front this afternoon, temperatures struggle to warm past the upper 60’s in most locations.

Tonight, we really feel the chill – mostly clear skies and winds out of the north mean Sunday morning temperatures in the low to mid 40’s for most!

Tomorrow, we’re back up to around 70 degrees for a high. Most in New York will have a good amount of sun throughout the day, but cloudier skies over New England could keep temps running a bit cooler.

More clouds for the work week, with a slight chance for rain and highs in the low 70’s on Monday. Better odds for rain and even cooler temps Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

We expect drier conditions by Friday, but with clouds sticking around a little longer. Temperatures return to seasonable levels.