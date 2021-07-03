6/3/2021: Unusually cool start to the holiday weekend!

Unsettled weather stick around for the start of your big holiday weekend. Periods of showers are possible, on and off, throughout much of the day. Lack of sunshine will keep temperatures well below average – only in the low 60’s for highs! For perspective, our average afternoon high this time of year in in the low 80’s.

Rain will fizzle overnight, and temps will fall down to the low 50’s. Some in the hills and mountains could briefly dip down into the upper 40’s. Not the most summery start to the Fourth of July!

The good news is that the weather starts to improve on the holiday itself. We’ll start off cloudy. A few isolated showers are possible through the afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. After lunchtime, you can expect breaks of sun between the pockets of rain. That will help temps warm at least closer to where they should be this time of year. Ultimately, highs will be in the mid 70’s. We also expect any rain activity to taper off by the evening, so we’re optimistic for fireworks viewing conditions!

Monday, Summer returns to the region. Highs will be in the low 80’s, and most will stay dry. More heat and humidity are in store for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80’s and afternoon storms.

Then, we stay unsettled through the end of the work week, with temps ranging from the 70’s to the low 80’s.