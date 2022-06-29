The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:



It was a nice and cool start to the day, with overnight lows in the 50’s – and even some 40’s in the hilltowns! Throughout the course of the day, sunshine and winds out of the southwest will help us warm from a cooler-than-average morning to a seasonable afternoon. High temperatures will range from the low 80’s in the valleys to the upper 70′ in the higher terrain.

Humidity stays low – in the comfy range – all day, meaning that what you see is what you get with temperature readings. There will be no higher “feels like” temperatures to worry about!

Tonight, a weak cold front will sweep through the region. In the hours leading up to midnight, showers are possible, but don’t appear to be widespread. One or two thunderstorms could develop as well, but they look like they will be few and far between.

The front won’t cool us down too much, but it will bring in a reinforcing shot of dry, low-humidity air. Highs will peak again in the low 80’s with a comfortable warm feel.

Then, things heat up in a big way for Friday. Humidity will be on the rise, and temperatures will soar into the low 90’s for a few hours during the heat of the day.

Shower and storm chances are back in the mix for Saturday, and will cool us right back down. Expect a mild start, followed by highs only in the upper 70’s. Sunday and Monday both look like gems, with sun and low to mid 80’s – just in time for the 4th of July! Enjoy!