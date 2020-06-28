6/28/20: Scattered Showers & Storms for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Thunderstorms moved across the Capital Region this afternoon and early evening, that activity will come to an end tonight, however, we are expecting more scattered showers and storms for Monday afternoon, nothing is looking severe. Temperatures Monday will be close to what we saw today with highs mainly in the 70’s.

Cold front continuing to work its way through the Capital Region this evening, once that passes the thunderstorm activity should come to an end for tonight.

Overnight tonight temperatures will be on the warm side, mainly in the low to mid 60’s, it will feel rather humid with patchy dense fog developing overnight. Not expecting too much sunshine to start the day on Monday.

There is a little spoke of energy up in the atmosphere that currently is north into southern Quebec, this will pivot through the northeast on Monday and provide us with another round of scattered showers and storms.

Much like today it will be hard to say exactly where the storms will pop-up. However, it is not looking like anything will become severe, just a few rumbles of thunder and those could start as early as noon on Monday.

More widespread showers and storms likely through mid to late afternoon and early evening.

Once the sun sets activity will come to an end Monday night. However, we will do it all over again on Tuesday and that upper level feature sits and spins very close to the Capital Region which will provide us the opportunity for showers and storms through the middle of the week. We will see a warming and drying trend as we get into Thursday with a return to some sunshine as well closer to the Fourth of July weekend. Have a great week! -Rob