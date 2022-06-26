The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We were feeling the heat yesterday! Our high of 91 wasn’t too far off from the record and was the first 90-degree day we had since the end of May.

Even with more afternoon cloud cover, winds will be blowing out of the south today and we will be able to get just about as warm. Expect highs in the low 90s with at times breezy conditions.

The clouds stick around overnight, keeping us warmer. Monday morning lows will struggle to drop below 70. Then they give way to rain during the morning commute. Showers could linger to around midday before we clear out during the afternoon.

Even with afternoon sun, winds will shift to come out of the west, so we’ll stay refreshingly cool – highs in the upper 70s.