Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

IT was a hot and humid end to the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s with scattered showers and storms through the second half of the day. This activity will come to an end overnight and will leave us rather muggy and warm into Monday morning. More scattered showers and storms are expected for Monday afternoon and evening.

Our storm system for Monday and really much of the week ahead is currently located over Wisconsin. This will be slowly drifting to the east over the next 2 days and while it does this will also be pushing a cold front our way. This cold front will allow for the development of thunderstorms, some of which could be on the stronger side by Monday afternoon and evening.

While the focus of the severe weather will likely be south of the Capital Region, there is still a marginal risk for severe weather for us. This means there could be an isolated severe storm or two through the day. While the threat for thunderstorms is there for everyone, the threat for severe weather will be limited. Our main concerns locally will be for heavy rainfall, gusty winds and isolated large hail. There is a small threat for a tornado or two, but that threat exists from about Kingston south. Timing for these stronger storms looks to be between 2pm-8pm.

Monday will start out likely steamy with temperatures in the low 70s. We should see some sunshine, this would allow for the atmosphere to quickly destabilize as we move into the early afternoon hours.

Late afternoon and into the evening is when we are watching for thunderstorm development with this highest chance for stronger storms likely between 4pm-6pm. It will be another hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

As our storm system slows down in the Great Lakes we will see spokes of energy thrown our way. A cold front will be slowing down somewhere near the Capital Region or Western New England and this will likely be the focal point for more storm development on Tuesday. Again, some of those storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds being the main concern. Temperatures will only be a few degrees cooler on the backside of the weak cold front, and humidity will remain on the high side.

Chances for rain and some thunder continue for Wednesday and Thursday as our upper level storm moves overhead. The humidity may take a slight break with dewpoint temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s by Thursday and Friday, but will return again as we work our way into the first weekend of July. Have a great week! -Rob