Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was our fourth 90 degree day of the year today, officially topping out at 91 degree in Albany with many others in the 80s. The humidity remained rather low as well with dewpoint temperatures mainly in the 50s. Overnight tonight as a light south wind develops the humidity will increase slightly into Sunday morning, you will likely feel the difference by Sunday afternoon.

Thanks to high pressure I am expecting another sunny day tomorrow, at least through the first part of the day, however, with increased moisture, and the approach of a cold front I do anticipate a few more clouds to develop, especially through the second half of the day into the evening.





Despite a few clouds developing, I think with a south wind and the sunshine, temperatures will likely end up a degree or two warmer than today with many in the mid to upper 80s with a few low 90s. Dewpoint temperatures will also be slightly higher, mainly in the upper 50s and low 60s so it will feel a touch muggy Sunday afternoon. We will have a south wind develop between 10-15 mph which may help to make it feel a little better.

A storm system will be approaching from the west, while some guidance tries to bring a shower into the area by evening, I am going to hold off on that threat until after sunset. Even then, a lot of the guidance holds off on the showers until well after midnight and into Monday morning.

Showers will likely be with us to start Monday, perhaps with a rumble or two of thunder as the cold front passes. I do think it will start out a little muggy Monday morning, but with the passage of the cold front I am anticipating humidity levels to drop, skies to become partly sunny and a little gusty wind to develop with gusts approaching 20-25 mph Monday afternoon.

Despite the wet start, with increasing sunshine we should still manage to warm into the upper 70s by Monday afternoon, which will be slightly below average for late June.

Tuesday right now looks FANTASTIC! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for most, with very low levels of humidity. Temperatures start to warm up by the middle of the week, back into the low 80s, which is near average, by Wednesday, mid 80s likely on Thursday before another run at 90 for Friday. A cold front will be approaching on Friday, so there is a chance of a late day shower or storm, but I think most of that activity holds off until late in the day and perhaps not even until Saturday. Although temperatures will be lower on Saturday, it looks to turn very humid with showers and storms around to start the 4th of July Weekend. Have a great night, and stay cool tomorrow! -Rob