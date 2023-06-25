The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure to our south today, so starting out dry and with a little bot of sun in some locations!

But with high humidity and temps in the mid 80’s this afternoon, at least a few showers and storms will bubble up.

They will fade tonight as things cool down after sunset. We stay warm and muggy, with temps only down to the mid or upper 60’s by Monday morning. Some spots will see patchy fog for the morning commute.

More widespread showers and storms after lunchtime Monday. One or two storms could be strong to severe, with gusty, damaging winds and small hail possible. Severe weather is more likely towards the south, from New York City, into the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states.

We stay warm and humid with daily shower/storm chances well into the work week. Highs in the low 80’s for the most part.

Both humidity and rain back off for Friday and next weekend. Temps stay seasonably warm, but with less humidity it should be a more comfortable feel.