The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

It’s the first weekend of Summer… and it will certainly feel like it out there! High pressure is in control, which will lead to sunny conditions throughout the course of the day.

All that sun will help us warm quickly, into the upper 80’s for much of the afternoon! Albany and surrounding towns will likely peak in the 90 degree mark.

Tonight, clear skies and calm conditions will allow us to cool off a fair bit. Expect low 60’s for most, with a few upper 50’s in the higher terrain. Isolated pockets of patchy fog can’t be ruled out.

Sunday will wind up a couple degrees warmer, but with noticeably higher humidity. That means that while actual temps will peak in the low 90’s, “feels like” temps will be more like the mid 90’s.

If the heat isn’t for you, don’t worry too much – a system bringing showers Monday morning will also bring cooler air. Highs will be back down to the 70’s for a couple days, with lower humidity arriving by Tuesday.

Thursday and Friday will see temperatures ramp back up under partly cloudy skies – highs are back to the upper 80’s by the end of the work week!