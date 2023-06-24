Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A wet start to the weekend with much needed rain for the area with a steady soaking rain with most picking up 1/10″ to a little over an inch of rain. Drier weather will return for Sunday, but we will run the risk for scattered showers and storms into the afternoon and evening.

Upper level low now over Western New York and Pennsylvania will be dropping south and east for Sunday. This is where the main focus for showers and storms will live, however, due to a warmer afternoon and plenty of humidity, we could see showers and storms popping up for the second half of Sunday. However, it does not look like a washout.

Big upper level low will be moving east into Monday and slowing down as it approaches the Great Lakes. This will supply us with daily chances for showers and storms again beginning on Monday and continuing through the end of the week as the upper storm system sits and spins over the northeast.

Sunday will start off rather murky with clouds and patchy fog. It will be a humid morning with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

We will catch breaks of sunshine through the afternoon, but that sun will help to destabilize the atmosphere and allow showers and storms to pop. We will be warm to almost hot with highs in the low to mid 80s, along with plenty of humidity.

More clouds are expected for Monday as our next upper level energy begins to move in from the west. The morning looks to begin dry for most, however, there could be a few showers or a storm especially Albany south into the mid morning or early afternoon hours.

Into the late afternoon and evening a better chance at showers and storms, some of these storms could be on the strong side, we will continue to monitor the data trends through the next 24 to 48 hours. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, but still plenty humid with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will be likely through Friday, temperatures will be near seasonable levels with highs most days in the upper 70s and low 80s. The humidity will stick around through the end of the week, perhaps easing a touch as we head into next Saturday. Have a great night! -Rob