Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Summer finally decided to pay a visit to the northeast, and it’s not just a one day special either! In fact, we will see temperatures in the 80s and low 90s for both weekend days. The humidity will be there, but it won’t be significant. High pressure has finally built in and it is not going anywhere, at least in the short term.

This will provide plenty of sunshine through the weekend and keep the heat coming. Similar to today, we will see a few clouds bubble up in the afternoon, especially in the higher terrain areas. With the sunshine, temperatures will be warming into the 80s to near 90. There is a chance at a few more clouds Sunday afternoon ahead of a cold front. More on that below.





There is a storm system now located in the Northern Plains. This will be slowly working east through the weekend. I do believe ahead of this we will turn even warmer on Sunday with a slight uptick in humidity. Because of this, there may be a few more clouds around, especially late afternoon into the evening.

The daytime hours currently look dry for Sunday. Most of the guidance holds the rain off until well after sunset Sunday night, there could be a few rumbles of thunder as well. These showers will likely linger into early Monday morning before drier air works in, it will also turn a bit breezy Monday afternoon. Ahead of the front and the shower threat temperatures will be sizzling with highs for most in the mid 80s to low 90s, dewpoint temperatures will likely remain in the low to mid 60s so not too terribly humid, but you will feel it, real feel temperatures will likely make it into the mid 90s.





Behind the cold front we will be slightly cooler to start next week. Temperatures back into the upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday, before another warm-up comes our way for the end of the week with temperatures likely climbing close to 90 by the start of the Fourth of July Weekend. Have a great weekend! -Rob