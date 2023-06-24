The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

More humid air surging in ahead of a storm system tracking towards us. That means plenty of moisture for showers and storms this weekend.

Temps upper 70’s to near 80 today – technically slightly below average, but the mugginess will make it feel awfully steamy.

Lighter rain showers give way to downpours and rumbles of thunder this afternoon. Expect locally heavy rain – otherwise, no real threat for severe weather.

Showers linger until around midnight, then some patchy fog. Lows mid to upper 60’s for Sunday morning. Dry time Sunday morning means warmer temps on the back end of the day – mid 80’s and still quite humid!

Isolated storms pop back up later in the afternoon, but overall less coverage that what we’ll see through the day today.

Humidity stays elevated well into the work week, keeping the daily shower and storm chances in play.

Monday in particular could feature one or two stronger storms in the afternoon, with the chance for gusty winds in addition to heavy rain, thunder, and lightning.

Gradually getting more comfortable for the tail end of the forecast. By Friday, humidity will be more manageable and showers are less likely.