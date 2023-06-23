The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth and Matt Mackie:

Low pressure moving in from the south has caused our weather to turn a little more unsettled, with more clouds and a few showers rolling in from downstate.

With clouds, elevated humidity, and winds out of the southeast, we stay pretty warm overnight. Lows struggle to drop past the upper 60’s in Albany and surrounding towns. Even in the mountains, temps stay in the low 60’s.

A couple light showers could linger through the night and into Saturday morning. During the afternoon, expect more widespread showers and a couple downpours and thunderstorms as well.

Temperatures are only in the low 80’s, which is seasonable for this time of year… but with the most humid air that we’ve seen up to this point in 2023, it will fee downright steamy. Humidity stays elevated for much of the week ahead.

Sunday morning looks muggy, but mostly dry. Isolated thunderstorms could redevelop for the afternoon. Expect more widespread rain and thunder for the first half of the work week. Monday in particular could feature a few stronger storms with gusty winds during the second half of the day.

We trend drier and at least a bit less humid going into the end of the work week. Temps also run slightly less warm, with Thursday and Friday afternoon highs near 80.