The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure held on longer that we expected, setting up a really nice day for us this Thursday! From the Capital District northwards, mostly sunny skies led to temperatures well into the 80’s. Even towards the south, where more cloud cover did materialize, there were still enough peeks of sun to get temperatures into the upper 70’s.

Tonight, we do expect the clouds to push northwards to at least the Capital District. We’ll stay mild, with temps only down to the low 60’s in most valley locations. Expect mid to upper 50’s in the hills and mountains.

Tomorrow, there may be a few showers around by midday. With temps warming to around 80 in the afternoon, a couple downpours or thunderstorms are possible later on.

The big story going into the weekend will be the surging humidity. While dewpoints are comfortable right now, in the low 50’s, they’ll surge to near 70 over the weekend! We consider anything above 60 to be muggy enough to feel.

The humidity will lend itself to daily shower and storm chances well into next week. Monday and Tuesday could feature one or two stronger storms, with the strongest potentially featuring some gusty winds.

The humidity begins to back off by mid-week, and temperatures look a bit cooler as well – Wednesday and Thursday feature highs in the 70’s. We’re keeping a couple showers in the forecast, but storms appear less likely.