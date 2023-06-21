The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure that had been keeping us night & bright begins to slide off the coast of New England tonight. The storm system over the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states then begins to creep towards us, causing more unsettled weather for the end of the week.

Tonight, temperatures still drop to just-below-seasonable levels with some clarity to the skies initially. Lows range from the upper 40’s in the mountains to the mid 50’s in the valleys.

But by daybreak Thursday, more clouds will have settled in. During the day, temperatures climb into the upper 70’s. A few showers are possible after midday, but they will struggle to get north of I-90.

Warmer and muggy weather arrives by Friday and the weekend. While humidity won’t be “off the charts,” it will still be some of the muggiest air we’ve seen so far this year.

With temperatures in the low to mid 80’s it’ll certainly feel like summer out there! The heat and humidity will also lend itself to more rain – while no one day looks like a washout, daily shower and storm chances are firmly in the forecast.

We cool slightly by the end of the 7 day forecast, with storm chances gradually tapering off as well.