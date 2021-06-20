6/20/21: Summer Kicks off with a Bang Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a nice end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 80’s. That will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight but with a southerly wind and a warm front crossing the region, temperatures will remain on the warm side as the humidity starts to creep up as well.

The warm front will open the door so a very hot and humid flow of air as dew points will surge into the upper 60’s and low 70’s for Monday. That combined with air temperatures in the upper 80’s to near 90 will provide heat index temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s through the afternoon. A heat Advisory will go into effect for the Hudson and Mohawk Valleys at noon on Monday for this reason.

During the course of the afternoon a cold front will be approaching from the west. Ahead of this winds from the south and plenty of heat and humidity there will be ample energy for storms to develop.

Most of Monday will remain dry, however, between 5-10pm from west to east will be the threat for storms, some of which will have the potential to turn strong to severe. While the biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, large hail and heavy rain we cannot completely rule out a few tornadoes.

Futurecast shows that threat nicely, especially as we approach Monday evening. Line of storms will be developing west of the Capital Region, but a few cells may try to pop-up ahead of the main line of storms.

By Monday evening that line of thunderstorms will be moving closer to the Capital Region.

By 10pm- midnight this line will be shifting east and weakening significantly. Behind this front expect much cooler air to move in for Tuesday with scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures may spend most of the day in the 60’s. Refreshing for Wednesday with a return to sunshine and temperatures in the low 70’s. More sun and warmer temperatures to end the week, however, it does appear we turn humid and stormy again into next weekend. Have a great week and be sure to stay weather aware Monday! -Rob