The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While there are a few clouds in place this morning, high pressure across the northeast should lend itself to sunny skies for most of the day.

Highs will be a little warmer than they were on Sunday – without the cooling effect of steady northwest wind, we’ll get to the upper 70s.

Tonight will be another cool one, with clear skies and lows in the low 50’s for most. Some in Vermont and the Adirondacks may dip into the 40’s.

Tuesday will start cloudy, before rounds of showers develop by late morning. Rain will continue on and off through Thursday, keeping temperatures down – expect highs only in the upper 60’s or low 70’s!

Not to worry, we’ll dry out for the end of the week. By Friday and Saturday, highs will be pushing into the mid 80’s with a bit of humidity – a summertime feel for sure!