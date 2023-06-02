The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth & Matt Mackie:

It was a hot one out there! A high of 93 degrees in Albany fell one short of the daily record. But it was the hottest day of the year so far, and the third 90 degree day we’ve see in 2023.

Those along the Hudson River have missed out on rain so far, but many in the hills and mountains got hit by some stronger storms this afternoon. In and around North Adams, 2-3 inches of rain fell over the course of just a couple hours and a Flash Flood Warning was issued. Some saw enough small hail to break out the snow shovels!

This evening, a few more storms or downpours could materialize – but we don’t expect them to be as strong as what we saw this afternoon.

After midnight and into the first half of Saturday, a few lighter rain showers could linger. Morning lows in the upper 50’s to right around 60.

Much cooler air surging in behind this round of rain – so even when we begin to clear out after lunchtime tomorrow, temps won’t warm all that much. Highs only around the 70 degree mark.

The refreshing temperatures stick around throughout the rest of the forecast period. Sunday is dry, but with more cloud cover for our New England viewers. Highs in the low 70’s.

Daily shower chances for much of the work week, and that will keep temperatures running well below average – highs only in the 60’s for Tuesday and Wednesday! Finally drying out Friday, with temps back to seasonable levels.