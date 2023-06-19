Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A nice seasonable afternoon today with sunshine and dry weather. We will be repeating this beautiful June weather as we go into the middle portion of the week before we really start to ramp up the humidity and chances for rain.

There is a weak disturbance to our north squeezing between two areas of high pressure. While we don’t expect much from this, there could be a stray shower in the Catskills or Berkshires Tuesday afternoon as this rotates by.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring partly to mostly sunny skies to kick off summer 2023, humidity will remain relatively low as well. However, a storm system to the south will eventually move in by Friday and into the weekend which will not only increase our humidity levels, but also bring us chances for showers and storms through the weekend.

Partly sunny skies will greet us for Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be near seasonable levels in the upper 50s and low 60s by the start of Tuesday.

Through the afternoon we do anticipate partly sunny skies to continue. Temperatures will respond to the sunshine and warm into the mid to upper 70s. Humidity will remain low through the day but we cannot rule out a stray shower in the Catskills or the Berkshires.

Much of the same weather for Wednesday as high pressure remains overhead, keeping the clouds and rain mainly to the south. Temperatures may be a few degrees cooler for Wednesday afternoon, but humidity will remain on the low side.

Thursday will be another seasonably mild afternoon with increasing clouds to the south. Friday there will be an increased risk for showers, maybe a few thunderstorms and you will notice the increase in humidity. Chances for showers and storms will carry us through the weekend into early next week, no day looks like a washout, but with the warmer and more humid air the weather will remain rather unsettled. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob