6/19/21: More Warmth for Father’s Day

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a warm and partly sunny afternoon to kick off the weekend and while it was a touch humid, it didn’t feel too bad compared to how it will feel by Monday. A disturbance is moving through tonight and will spark a few showers this evening and perhaps into the first half of the overnight, but skies should slowly clear into Sunday morning.

High pressure will be building in behind this system so, expecting slow clearing tonight and through the day on Sunday. We look to turn partly sunny with highs again in the low to mid 80’s.

There is a slight chance for a late day or early evening shower on Sunday, but most of us look to remain dry during the entirety of the holiday. That will change into Monday afternoon and evening, expecting a very warm and very humid air mass with temperature close to 90 and dew points in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. A cold front will be approaching as well which will help to spark a few of those thunderstorms.

At the same time what is left of now Tropical Depression Claudette will be moving up the east coast. Because the cold front will be closing in from the west I am not anticipating any interaction between the two as the tropical system looks to remain too far off the coast for any impacts here. As the cold front approaches Monday evening there does appear that a line of thunderstorms will develop. These will have the capability of producing strong damaging wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall Monday evening and into the early overnight hours.

Showers linger into Tuesday as the cold front gets held up near us, this will leave us mostly cloudy Tuesday with scattered showers and temperatures on the cooler side in the upper 60’s to near 70. Beautiful second half of the week with sunshine and temperatures back into the 70’s and low 80’s with the next threat at showers or storms by next Saturday. Summer officially begins tomorrow at 11:31pm, enjoy! -Rob