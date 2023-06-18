The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

The area of low pressure that kept us consistently showery yesterday has drifted a little further to the east – we still had clouds today, but the raindrops were few and far between.

Tonight, those isolated showers should fizzle. With a little clearing and light winds out of the north, we will get ever so slightly cool for this time of year – expect lows in the low to mid 50’s.

Juneteenth starts out nice, with comfortable temps and some sun for the first part of the holiday Monday. During the afternoon, expect upper 70’s with a few more clouds and a couple pop up showers or thunderstorms.

Just one or two isolated showers on Tuesday afternoon – many will stay dry, especially north of Albany. Then, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mark the first three days of summer… and the forecast plays along! Back to back to back days of sun and increasingly warm temperatures.

Even with a few showers returning next weekend, temperatures don’t cool all that much. Still peaking in the 80’s!