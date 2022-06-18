The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Brrrr… what happened to June? A series of cold fronts have passed us by, bringing in a cool northwest wind. We are starting off cloudy with temps in the 40’s and 50’s – that’s 10 to 20 degrees cooler than the same time yesterday morning!

The wind sticks around throughout the course of the day. Limited sunshine means limited warming. High temperatures will peak in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Tonight, we’ll get even cooler. Everyone will at least get down into the 40’s by Sunday morning. Some in the Adirondacks and Catskills may get into the upper 30’s!

Stay warm out there and know that warmer days are ahead. On Sunday, we’ll get some more sun – just in time for both Juneteenth and Father’s Day. Highs will get back to around 70. Still below average, but certainly a step in the right direction.

Monday looks calm and bright, with highs in the upper 70’s. Tuesday could feature an isolated shower, then expect 80’s and a chance thunderstorm on Wednesday. The end of the work week looks dry & warm.