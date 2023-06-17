The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

An area of low pressure swirling over coastal New England was close enough to keep us cloudy all day, with quite a few showers and even a couple storms. Without much sun, temperatures stayed well below average – Albany only got to 67 for a high!

Tonight, showers wind down. Most if not all of us will be dry by midnight. Temperatures fall to seasonable levels, in the 50’s for just about the entire region.

Tomorrow isn’t the perfect weather day… but if you’ve got outdoor plans, it’s certainly an improvement! Clouds remain, but only a couple stray showers in the afternoon. Far from a washout on Father’s Day!

The Juneteenth holiday looks a bit warmer, with Monday afternoon highs in the upper 70’s. After a dry start, a few showers and storms are expected to fire up after lunchtime. Tuesday looks a bit brighter, with only isolated, spotty showers possible later on.

Summer officially begins Wednesday morning, and the forecast is very fitting! A three day stretch of dry and increasingly warm weather, culminating in highs near the 90 degree mark on Friday! A couple showers return to kick off next weekend.