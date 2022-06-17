The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you like the summertime feel, enjoy this afternoon! Because it won’t be around for long… After clouds and a few passing showers late this morning, we will break into the sunshine. Highs will peak in the low 80’s. A steady breeze from the west will prevent it from feeling too toasty.

Tonight, the wind won’t let up – instead, it will shift and begin blowing from the north. That will pull in enough cool air to get us down to the low 50’s in the Capital District, and 40’s elsewhere! A few isolated spots in the Adirondacks could even dip into the upper 30’s briefly.

The day on Sunday won’t be much brighter. Expected limited sunshine and blustery conditions from start to finish. Highs will struggle to get past the 60 degree mark for many.

We start to trend upwards again on Sunday – just in time for Father’s Day and Juneteenth! After a cool start, highs will get back to the 70 degree mark under sunny skies.

During the work week, we’ll gradually climb into the 80’s for afternoon highs. A few showers are possibly on Wednesday – otherwise, we look dry & comfy! Enjoy!