The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

The unsettled pattern continues, with more areas of low pressure swirling over the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states.

More on and off showers tonight. Temperatures fall to the mid 70’s in the valleys, with low 50’s (or a few upper 40’s) in the higher terrain.

Tomorrow looks similarly showery. Through the morning, more consistent rain is expected north and east of Albany. By the afternoon, the showers will be more widespread across the region.

Father’s Day isn’t the perfect forecast… but it’s certainly an improvement for all the dads out there. Cloudy, mid 70’s, and only an isolated shower or two.

Afternoon showers and storms for Juneteenth on Monday, followed by a couple more pm showers on Tuesday… but then the summer season officially begins on Wednesday morning and just like that we clear out and warm up. Mid 80’s by Friday!