The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Get ready to give the raincoats a break… for at least a few hours. A round of rain and low-end thunderstorms from overnight is winding down.

By late morning we expect a few breaks in the cloud cover. Much of the afternoon looks breezy and warm, with temps in the upper 70’s under partly sunny skies.

By the evening, however, a line of storms will be moving in from the west. This system actually looks like a pretty nasty one for Central New York and the Tug Hill Plateau, with an enhanced risk for wind and hail-producing storms. By the time it gets to the Capital District, however, the sun will be going down and the storms will be losing much of their intensity.

We still expect steady rain with perhaps one or two storms. The severe weather threat is not widespread. We’ll clear out some tonight, with temps getting down to the low to mid-60s. Tomorrow will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid-80s and a few showers and storms during the second half of the day.

Saturday looks much cooler, with more clouds than sun and temperatures ranging from the 50’s in the morning to the 60’s in the afternoon – roughly 15 degrees cooler than average for this time of year! Sunday will start off brisk and cool, but afternoon highs will rebound back into the 70’s.