Today we are in between systems giving us some drier conditions compared to yesterday but they won’t last for long…

Showers are definitely coming back stronger on Friday! Satellite imagery shows that low pressure near Montreal bringing some clustered rainfall to our north. Thankfully, that high pressure slightly below is helping to deflect those storms away from us, leaving us in an unsettled region. However, the low sitting over Michigan will be giving us heavier showers as it passes through tomorrow.

Friday won’t be a severe weather day but we’ll go from a few collective showers redeveloping midday to more widespread rain with possible thunderstorms by the afternoon. Scattered showers will remain in the area going into the weekend.

For tonight, a stray shower or two could pass through with some partly cloudy skies. Mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s will be extending all around the region.

Tomorrow afternoon some heavier rain will come through, most likely accompanied by a few thunderstorms. High temperatures for tomorrow are in the low to mid 70s but some areas will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s.

7 and 10 day forecasts show a theme for the next few days… more mostly cloudy skies with showers and a few thunderstorms sprinkled in. Father’s Day could bring a chance of a shower and entering next week showers and chance for a storm on Monday carried into Tuesday. By Wednesday, drier and warmer conditions will arrive with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will shift into the low 80s by the end of next week to help kick off the summer!