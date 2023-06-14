The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

An area of low pressure over Lake Erie drifts east today, bringing showers by midday and then a few afternoon storms.

Temperatures peak in the mid 70’s before they fall back to the 60’s on account of the raindrops. One or two storms could become strong to severe this afternoon, especially southeast of Albany. Small hail and gusty, damaging winds are the main threats.

Showers wind down after sunset tonight. Some patchy fog could again develop by daybreak. Morning lows in the mid 50’s.

Thursday features only spotty showers, but we’ll still stay mostly cloudy with highs mid to upper 70’s. Better shower and storm chances for Friday, Saturday, and Father’s Day on Sunday.

Back to low end rain chances for Juneteenth on Monday and the following Tuesday. Can’t shake this unsettled pattern!