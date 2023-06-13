Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Tuesday morning! Gone is the rain from late last night and early this morning, that will get replaced by increasingly sunny skies, less humidity and seasonably warm temperatures through the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Unfortunately, we will be tracking another cut off low moving in from the Great Lakes. This means this will sit and spin over us bringing us spokes of energy through the end of the week into the weekend with chances for rain continuing into the weekend. We need the rain, so we will take what we can get and hope to dry out for Father’s Day weekend.

Increasing sunshine through the Capital Region for this afternoon. Less humidity and temperatures near average. Enjoy it, because this will likely be the last totally dry day until perhaps next week.

Upper level low will be swinging into the Northeast on Wednesday, however, we will likely start the day with some sunshine. Once the low arrives we do expect an increase in clouds and an increasing threat for showers and perhaps some thunderstorms into Wednesday evening.

Upper level low will continue to sit and spin over the northeast bringing spokes of energy right into the upcoming weekend. This means seasonably cool temperatures and daily chances of showers and some thunder. This pattern carries us right into early next week. Have a great day!

-Rob