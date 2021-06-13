6/13/21: Unsettled Weather to Start the Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Beautiful end to the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 70’s and low 80’s! I hope you enjoyed it because it is looking cooler and more unsettled to start the week as a slow moving storm system moves into the northeast.

Highs on Monday with more clouds and scattered showers and storms will struggle to make it out of the 60’s.

An upper level disturbance will be dropping in out of Canada while at the same time the surface storm will be slowly moving into the northeast from the southwest. This will lead to cloudy skies along with scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder through the afternoon and evening on Monday.

Showers and even a few storms will develop overnight tonight. It is looking more likely that the heaviest of rain and the best chance at a few rumbles of thunder will be north of Albany after midnight.

Showers and rumbles of thunder will continue through the night into early Monday morning with a few leftover showers east of Albany by daybreak on Monday.

As the system sits and spins nearby expect clouds to stick around and scattered showers and even a few storms to develop through the afternoon and early evening.

We will once again do it all over on Tuesday, however, it is likely a few breaks of sunshine will be seen Tuesday afternoon but we will still run the risk for showers and a rogue rumble of thunder. Turning breezy but sunny Wednesday with highs near 70 again. Mid to upper 70’s look likely to end the week and start next weekend with the threat for showers and storms again next Saturday. Have a great week! -Rob