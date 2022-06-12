The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A front moving in from the west will bring more widespread rain and a couple storms. This morning, we are seeing mostly cloudy conditions out in front of that system.

By the early afternoon, rounds of rain will be moving into the after. By late afternoon or early evening, a few pockets of heavier rain could develop.

That being said, we don’t anticipate very strong storms. A select few of us may see gusty winds – otherwise, just stay dry and drive safe during any downpours.

Tonight, temperatures won’t get quite as cool as the past couple mornings. We are forecasting lows around 60 for most, with a few upper 50’s in the higher terrain.

We clear out nicely for the first half of the work week. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will all feature sunshine and highs in the 80’s. Humidity will stay low – so while it will be a summery feel, it will be a very comfortable warmth.

It will be a little muggy on Thursday and Friday, with clouds, showers, and highs in the low 80’s. Then we clear out again just in time for next weekend.