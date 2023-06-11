Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a day today! Finally, feeling like June should feel with highs in the 70s and low to mid 80s. Officially 85 degrees was the high in Albany. We will continue to see seasonable warmth to start the work week, but we will be tracking showers and storms by Monday evening and overnight.

A warm front to the south is surging northward overnight tonight. This will be arriving by Monday morning and could bring a shower or two with it, but it looks like most will remain dry through early afternoon on Monday.

It is an area of low pressure in the Midwest, along with a cold front that will increase our chances for rain and even some thunder, but most of that activity looks to hold off until late Monday afternoon into Monday night.

Futurecast shows a mainly dry but cloudy start to Monday. Temperatures will be on the warm side, starting mainly in the 60s. It doesn’t show any showers along the front, but remember there could be a few isolated showers to start the day off.

We stay dry into the evening, but rain and showers will be approaching from the west. I think the Capital Region and areas to the east will stay dry until after sunset, those to the west will be a different story. It will be another warm afternoon with a bit of humidity as well, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Showers and even a few thunderstorms become a bit more numerous late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Some of these showers may stick around into early Tuesday morning, but most of the guidance shows us drying out before sunrise on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a fantastic day, lower humidity, a good deal of sunshine and dry weather. Temperatures will be near seasonable levels with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The second part to this system will rotate in on Wednesday with a better chance at scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon.

Showers and storms likely for Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Chance of a shower exists for Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Better chance at a shower or storm moves in on Friday with another impulse of upper level energy. Father’s Day weekend looking nice to start with partly sunny skies, temperatures near 80, Father’s Day itself could bring the chance of a shower or two, but remaining warm with highs in the low 80s. Have a great week! -Rob