Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Great weather to start the weekend, highs made it into the mid to upper 70s with partly sunny skies and low levels of humidity. There is the chance of a late evening shower or rumble of thunder tonight, mainly west. Sunday will start dry, however, a rather strong storm system will be tracking towards us through the late afternoon and evening which will increase the threat for showers and storms.

Lots of energy in the mid levels of the atmosphere will track to our north on Sunday afternoon and evening, spokes of energy will be rotating around this through the day and will increase the threat for showers and a few thunderstorms mainly after lunchtime on Sunday into the evening hours.

Sunday will start dry and I do think we will see partly sunny skies through the middle of the afternoon. This will help to warm us up into the upper 70s, similar to today, however, that sunshine will help to destabilize things.





As the day progresses a cold front will be tracking east towards the Capital Region. I think anytime after 2pm has the chance for a few showers and storms to develop. Storm Prediction Center does have the area in a marginal (1/5) risk for strong to severe storms to develop. This means a few isolated stronger or severe storms are possible. The biggest threats would be strong damaging winds, perhaps some isolated large hail and there is a low end threat of an isolated tornado as there will be potential for rotation in any storm that develops.





This activity will actually continue into the first part of the overnight hours as well. I think after sunset we will lose the severe potential, however, there could still be a stronger storm or two through about midnight Sunday night.

Behind this storm system high pressure will build back in for Monday so we will see a return to partly to mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with temperatures warming into the low 80s.

We continue to warm up through the middle of the week with a return to summer-like warmth for a short time with highs likely in the low to mid 80s with an increase in humidity. Our next system, which does look to be a rather strong one, looks to move through Thursday into Friday which would be accompanied by showers and thunderstorms. We do turn seasonably cooler into the start of next weekend with highs back into the mid to upper 70s. Have a great night and stay dry and safe Sunday! -Rob