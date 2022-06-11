The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was a refreshing start to the weekend! Albany got down to a low of 52° for Saturday morning, but outlying areas were a bit cooler – in the mid-40s for many!

We’ll turn mostly cloudy by midday, with a few stray showers possible. We won’t all see rain, but the areas most favored for a little light precipitation are the Capital District and points south.

This evening, any showers on the map will fizzle. Overnight, we’ll clear out, but we’ll also keep a steady light wind out of the south. That prevents us from getting quite as cool on Sunday morning – expect the 50s for just about everyone.

Sunday afternoon will feature more widespread rounds of rain. Most of this activity will take the form of steady, light showers – but a few downpours and maybe even a couple of rumbles of thunder are possible within the wider area of light rain.

We’ll clear out in spectacular fashion for the first few days of the work week. Expect sunshine, low humidity, and low 80’s Monday through Wednesday. A summary, but not overly hot feel!

Showers, storms, and a bit of humidity return for Thursday and Friday.