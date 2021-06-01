6/1/21: Near Normal with some Sun Tuesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Starting out in the clouds this morning, but skies will turn partly sunny through the afternoon with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70’s.

A weak disturbance is moving through this morning, while the radar is showing a few showers, these are not making it to the ground and we are not expecting any rain during the course of the afternoon.

Skies will turn partly sunny this afternoon, this will lead to a partly to mostly clear overnight tonight with temperatures falling back to close to normal levels near 50 to start Wednesday.

We will start with some sunshine on Wednesday with high pressure in control, however, clouds will tend to increase during the course of the afternoon.

Storm system in the middle of the country will be quickly approaching by Wednesday evening, this will reintroduce the risk for showers late in the day on Wednesday. This will stall out near us for Thursday and Friday so showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder will be likely Thursday and Friday afternoon.

We will be warming up in a BIG way by this weekend and into next week. A large ridge of high pressure is going to be setting up shop and we could be sizzling in the summer heat by early next week. This looks to be an extended period of hot and humid weather that should last at least through the end of next week.

It is the first day of June, Meteorological Summer… But the summer like weather will lag a few days, get ready for the heat by the weekend, would be a good time to be sure your air conditioners are working and hopefully you’ve got a pool to jump into! Have a great day!- Rob