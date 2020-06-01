6/1/20: Another Cool & Breezy Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Monday, and happy June! Meteorological summer begins today, however, it will feel more like spring once again with highs in the upper 50’s to upper 60’s. We will also be experiencing gusty winds from time to time.

High pressure to our west will provide us with partly sunny skies, but also gusty west to northwest winds through the afternoon which will make us feel even cooler.

While I believe we will remain mostly dry today with some sunshine there is the chance for a few isolated showers to popup this afternoon and evening.

We will turn mostly cloudy tonight and not as chilly as a result, however, there is the threat for a few scattered showers, especially as we approach sunrise on Tuesday.

A system to our west will move east today and tonight, this will bring in mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with another afternoon with cool temperatures in the upper 60’s, however there will be a better chance for afternoon and evening showers to develop as a result.

We look to turn partly sunny and warm for Thursday and Friday, more shower chances by Friday evening and Saturday with highs back into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Looking cooler once again by Sunday. Have a great day! -Rob