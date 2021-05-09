5/9/21: Unsettled weather to start the week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A storm system passing to our south will provide showers and periods of rain overnight into early Monday morning. The rain will likely come down heavy at times through the night, but we begin to dry out by Monday morning.

A few leftover showers or light drizzle will be possible Monday morning, however, we will remain mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine late in the day, and there will even be a slight chance for an isolated shower or two.

An upper level feature will be swinging overhead Monday night into Tuesday, while we won’t see widespread rain Tuesday, this will bring unsettled weather with scattered pop-up showers through Tuesday afternoon and evening. Tuesday will also become a little breezy with gusts possible to 25 mph.

These will be more typical of a summer-like pattern with showers popping up due to the heating of the day thanks to very chilly air overhead.

Sunshine and moderating temperatures return for the middle of the week, but clouds will be on the increase for late week and into next weekend with the chance for showers Friday and through the weekend. The way it looks right now, most of that period will be dry, mainly looking like scattered shower threats. Even though temperatures will be warming back into the 60’s this will still leave us 5-15 degrees cooler than normal. Have a great week and just keep the umbrella handy for Monday and Tuesday! -Rob