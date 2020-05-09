5/9/20: Cold & Windy with Snow Showers this afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Saturday! Today we will feel much more like the middle of March instead of almost the middle of May… Temperatures will struggle for many to get out of the upper 30’s. Low to mid 40’s for those in the Hudson Valley.

We will also be dealing with strong gusty winds through the afternoon and evening hours which is why there is a wind advisory that goes into effect at 11am this morning… Winds could gusts as high as 50 mph at times.

With temperatures in the 30’s to mid 40’s wind chill temperatures this afternoon will be in the 20’s and low 30’s.

Our storm system which brought snow to the area last night is nor off the coast, bringing big time snows to portions of Maine this morning. It’s because of this that we will be dealing with strong gusty winds, and at times scattered rain and snow showers.

There is a VERY cold pocket of air above us today, temperatures on the order of -40° Fahrenheit, any sunshine that we do see today will help to destabilize the atmosphere and at any time during the day we can see snow showers, which could become a bit squally in nature.

High pressure in the middle of the country will be moving east today into tonight, this will provide not only some sunshine for the first half of Mother’s Day, but also a slightly warmer flow of air. It will still be quite chilly for this time of year on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Another very chilly night is expected tonight with many dropping into the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Because of this, the Hudson Valley is under a freeze warning for the overnight hours. So if you have any potted plants outside, you may want to bring them inside or cover them up overnight tonight.

We start out the new week on a cooler note with temperatures in the low to mid 50’s with showers on Monday. Sunshine looks to return for Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures will begin to moderate as well. By the end of the week highs will be approaching 70 once again with the chance for showers by Thursday night into the day on Friday. Have a great day! -Rob