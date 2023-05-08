Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

High clouds snuck in this afternoon, however, temperatures were very close to average with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s thanks to that filtered sunshine. It was slightly cooler than the weekend courtesy of a weak cold front that moved through this afternoon. This helped to bring in the drier and slightly cooler air.

For Tuesday high pressure will be building in from the north. At the same time a weak storm system will be tracking to our south. These clouds will likely make it to the Mohawk Valley with the rain remaining well to our south. Clouds will tend to be thickest the further south you are with more sunshine to the north.

Warmer air will be on the move by the middle of the week. High temperatures on Wednesday will be warming back into the upper 60s and low 70s with some sunshine.

Tuesday morning starts with some clouds, but they should shift southward during the afternoon with temperatures holding mainly in the 60s, so we will call it seasonably cool.

More sunshine for us on Wednesday, this will bring in seasonably mild weather with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and low 70s.

While we will turn mostly cloudy on Thursday with some breaks of sunshine, temperatures will be very warm with temperatures warming into the 70s to near 80.

Temperatures will push 80 on Friday with the chance of a shower into the afternoon, looking dry for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s for Saturday, back to the low 70s for Mother’s Day with more sunshine. Clouds build back for Monday with temperatures slightly cooler into the upper 60s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob