5/8/21: Sun to start, showers to end Mother’s Day

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Weak disturbance will continue to advance out of the region tonight and that will bring about an end to the showers and skies will start to become partly clear. This will lead to some sunshine to start the day for Mother’s Day.

High pressure will be sliding south of the Capital Region overnight and into Sunday morning, this will allow for a period of time for quiet and partly clear conditions.

It looks like we will start out with some sunshine on Sunday and temperatures close to normal in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s.

High pressure moving off the coast will help to force an area of low pressure towards us by the late afternoon and early evening… This will bring increased rain chances late in the day on Sunday.

By the afternoon clouds will be on the increase ahead of this disturbance. But again, we should stay dry until the evening when the showers will begin to push in from the Southwest. So, those of you in the Catskills will begin to see the wet weather closer to 5pm while those north and east of Albany have a better chance at showers closer to 8pm.

Overnight is when the showers increase in coverage and perhaps intensity. There could be pockets of heavier rainfall and perhaps a stray rumble of thunder Sunday night into Monday morning.

We will begin to dry things out on Monday, but sunshine will remain limited with perhaps a stray shower or two through the afternoon, most should remain dry.

Then we will be treated to moderating temperatures through next week with limited chances at rainfall from Tuesday through about Friday. Rain chances do look to increase once again next Saturday into Sunday of next weekend. Have a very happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there and be sure to keep the umbrella handy later in the day! -Rob